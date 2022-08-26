- New shop item: Extra weapon
- Adds the equipments to some Matchmaking game modes
- Slows down the player when holding the flag/oddball
- Fixes an issue with the commendations
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 26 August 2022
Update 3.24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update