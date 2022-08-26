My New Memories - Chapter II Release!

Here it is people, the release of 0.3, also known as Chapter 2. This chapter will progress a lot of relationships, uncover old memories and...A lot of more! I think just playing it might be the

way to go.

Changelog:

Three more ingame days - Around ~3.5 hours of game time ( ~50k words )

Added ~1000 normal renders and ~2000 animation renders ( so ~3000 renders total )

Added 8 Animations

Added more music

Bugfixes/Tweaks:

Changed the Main Menu screen to show all the main girls of the game.

I feel like I keep saying this, but this update took longer than I wanted it to take. Still, a lot of work has flown into this chapter and I think this is the best one so far. But that is up to

you people to decide. Can't wait to read your feedback!