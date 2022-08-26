 Skip to content

My New Memories update for 26 August 2022

My New Memories - Chapter II Release!

Build 9394834

Here it is people, the release of 0.3, also known as Chapter 2. This chapter will progress a lot of relationships, uncover old memories and...A lot of more! I think just playing it might be the
way to go.

Changelog:

  • Three more ingame days - Around ~3.5 hours of game time ( ~50k words )
  • Added ~1000 normal renders and ~2000 animation renders ( so ~3000 renders total )
  • Added 8 Animations
  • Added more music

Bugfixes/Tweaks:

  • Changed the Main Menu screen to show all the main girls of the game.

I feel like I keep saying this, but this update took longer than I wanted it to take. Still, a lot of work has flown into this chapter and I think this is the best one so far. But that is up to
you people to decide. Can't wait to read your feedback!

