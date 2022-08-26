Version 0.7.4.224
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)
- Improvements
- decreased a save file size(saving and loading performance improved)
- improved traffic system simulation performance
- Bug fixes
- fixed stuck luggage loading if an airplane arrives when outbound passengers are already waiting for the gate
- fixed supply bus removing issue
- fixed airplane landing
- fixed only first on demand flight is active after new game
Changed depots in 0.7.4.224 branch