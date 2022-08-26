 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 26 August 2022

Version 0.7.4.224

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Improvements
  • decreased a save file size(saving and loading performance improved)
  • improved traffic system simulation performance
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed stuck luggage loading if an airplane arrives when outbound passengers are already waiting for the gate
  • fixed supply bus removing issue
  • fixed airplane landing
  • fixed only first on demand flight is active after new game

