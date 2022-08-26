0.8 EA-Update

Hello fellow Zedhunters! Version 0.8 is out with a new map, new seasonal challenges, a bunch of fixes, changes and added stuff!
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the Dude's health (Objective) didn't update correctly on the left side of the screen.
- Fixed an issue with the timer not stopping correctly on the objective "You'd like some Whipped Blood?"
- Fixed an issue where you could shoot while sprinting.
- Fixed an issue that could occur when holding Sprint, hold shoot button, release sprint and quickly hold sprint again. This would make the character face forward while still being able to sprint in any direction.
- Fixed an issue where you could jump while in the water and land on the buttom.
- Fixed an issue where the player would instantly stop if dying while in the air, making it hard for other players to revive the dead one. The player will now fall to the ground.
- Fixed an issue that could occur where the Traps n' goodie item didn't get removed from the inventory when placing it down as a client.
- Fixed an issue where the Boss Health Bar wouldn't get removed properly.
- You can no longer run into the doors that close during an intermission.
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't jump after doing an Emote.
- You no longer gain score when using the Doctor's Arc Rifle on a dead player.
- Fixed a bug where in the lobby, if you equipped a weapon and then selected the same/another weapon from the loadout and then started the game, you could shoot while being unequipped.
- Fixed an issue where the Zeds would stop mid-air after a while when using the DIY Zero-G Gun.
- Fixed 2 Steam achievements not working correctly after the Winter Season (S2) ended. The achievements were "One Star to rule them all!" and "A Gift From Zanta Claus!"
- Added a few collision boxes at places players aren't supposed to be at.
- A few other tweaks and fixes here and there.
Changes:
- Detaches the Objective pickups (USB-stick, Shredder Machine part etc.) from a player when a player dies.
- Greatly reduced Damage output for the Long Scooper and Harry's Auto Popper. Was way overpowered before.
- Slightly increased Damage output for the Double Barrel Shotgun. Shooting pellets have also been increased to 5 instead of 4.
- The Manta Zeds have got a new appearance.
Added:
- Satisfying metal sound when hitting the Acid Puke Master's Gas tank.
- Visual representation in the form of a floating green particle attached to the player when being healed by anything.
- A new playable character, Spender Dude - This Dude is always spending his Z₭ on worthless shit.
- A couple of new Daily challenges.
- Freshly added weapon icons.
- A new map, The Neighborhood!. "Tear Everyone Apart TV's audience requested new locations for the show. Our location scout found this wonderful place, the Neighborhood!".
- Refined Melee System! You can now block, parry/stun Zeds and even Deflect explosives! When succesfully deflecting an explosive, it becomes in your possesion, giving you score if the explosion results in Zed-kills. Hold Right mouse button (RMB) to block, quickly press and release RMB to parry/Stun/deflect explosive. You can only stun a Zed while they are attempting to attack you.
- 9 Freshly added Seasonal challenges.
- Seasonal reward is the Homing Zed CabOOmer, available for the Nuker!
See you in Zedfest!
