Madcap Mosaic update for 26 August 2022

8/26/22 Patch

Added a Fast mode in the pause options. Looking for feedback on it. Is it too fast?
Added a little light sort of thing indicating where you're at in your turn. I had something fancier planned but it didn't look quite right. This was a last minute addition, let me know if you like it or dislike it. May have some color blind issue here, it's not very integral to the game but if it bothers you let me know. Anyone who was finding the end of turn a little unclear, does this help or is this unnecessary?
I added a tooltip for Shrines, as they are pretty unclear until you use a couple.
Reworded the end adjacent to tiles to be slightly more uniform.
Reworded Second Breath, as it was totally wrong in its desc.
Changed Reflector to say nearby rather than adjacent.
Fixed a typo or two.

