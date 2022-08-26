V0.0.30 - Performance, Missiles and Anti-Missiles

TL;DR; This release is more for me than for you :-)

This release is really not great. After getting everything to look shiny for SteamVR fest there was a real need to cleanup some of the shortcuts. And this release should have been the conclusion of this cleanup process... But as you might expect by now reality would just not let me. GPU is struggling to push out the frames and debugging this is a new branch of pain... So I just needed to get a build out into the wild to restore some of my purpose.

As a quick fix for the GPU performance issues FSR 1.0 is activated in Ultra mode by default. This takes some pain away from the GPU, but reducing the resolution is not the long term solution.