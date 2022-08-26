 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animal Shelter update for 26 August 2022

We are extending the International Homeless Animals Day event!

Share · View all patches · Build 9394626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Animal Lovers! 🥰

It's been almost a week since we published additional content for our game, on the occasion of International Homeless Animals Day. 🐶

If you missed the previous post about this event and are wondering what it is about then you can go HERE and read about it!

We have received many positive comments and e-mails from you. We are very grateful to you for this 🙌
Because you enjoyed the extra content in the game so much, and a game update was needed during the event, we decided to EXTEND the period of availability of the limited series of items in our game Animal Shelter❗

Objects in our game will be available until MONDAY August 29
We sincerely hope that this will allow you to enjoy the items a little longer, or decide to buy them so that they can stay with you forever! ♾️

As always, we invite you to our Discord where you can talk to us about our Animal Shelter game

And we remind you to add our game to your Steam Wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1239320/Animal_Shelter/

See You soon,
Animal Shelter Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 9394626
Depot 1239321
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link