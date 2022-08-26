We are extending the International Homeless Animals Day event!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Animal Lovers! 🥰

It's been almost a week since we published additional content for our game, on the occasion of International Homeless Animals Day. 🐶

If you missed the previous post about this event and are wondering what it is about then you can go HERE and read about it!

We have received many positive comments and e-mails from you. We are very grateful to you for this 🙌

Because you enjoyed the extra content in the game so much, and a game update was needed during the event, we decided to EXTEND the period of availability of the limited series of items in our game Animal Shelter❗

Objects in our game will be available until MONDAY August 29

We sincerely hope that this will allow you to enjoy the items a little longer, or decide to buy them so that they can stay with you forever! ♾️

See You soon,

Animal Shelter Team