[Public Test] Update - 08/26/2022

UPDATES & ADDITIONS
Localization & Voice
- Most of the language in the game has been re-written. This means that for now, the game will be available in English and in French. We plan to add more languages soon! You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: Translations
Multiplayer
- We have increased the multiplayer lobby limit to 4 players (2 more players than previously). We are still upgrading and optimizing the multiplayer network, and we hope to have the final 6-player-lobby return soon!
Equipment
- We have upgraded the flashlight that is attached to the Modified Shotgun. Instead of a standard flashlight, it will now have a Fog Lamp attached to it. This should make seeing Shadow Entities (while using the Modified Shotgun) a lot easier!
User Interface / Keybindings
- We have added a "reset to default" button to the keybindings page.
- Players can now rebind Left Click to anything they want (not Menu/Tablet).
- Due to us fixing the bug which caused players mouse/view to skip/teleport around - some players may need to readjust their mouse sensitivity.
Graphics & Performance
- We have added a "Texture Resolution" option in the Graphics settings. For reference, the "High" texture resolution setting uses about 50% less RAM than the previous version of the public test build. This should dramatically reduce the chances of the game having or causing instability.
- The previous "Graphics" setting was renamed to "Post-processing". This is now a lot more accurate for what the setting changes. We strongly suggest players stick with the "Default" setting on this, since the "High (experimental)" setting is still in development, and has not been fully optimized yet.
BUG FIXES
Performance
- We have found and fixed the problem which caused players mouse/view to "skip" or "teleport around" randomly. (WOO!)
Maps & Generation
- We have found and fixed a problem that could cause doors to sometimes rotate in random/unusual ways.
- Players who enter the vehicle in the Kindergarten will now have their stress reduced at the correct rate.
Multiplayer & Network
- We've found and fixed a bug which caused "Team Voice Communication" setting to be turned OFF by default. We have corrected this, and it should now be ON by default. Note: many players may have to readjust this setting, and turn it on if they want it on, or turn it back off, if they want it off.
