Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.5

Please check the update list:
Optimizing Game Experience:
- BOSS [Aerolistar]'s skills and stats were changed: HP was changed to 66 in stage 1 and 2. Removed [Stone] enemies around it.
- The characters still got the experience if they died in the battle
- Increased some [Totem] effects
- Added refresh feature for [Merchant](1st time-30 coins, 2nd time-60 coins, 3rd time-90 coins)
- [Blessed Forest] Event would randomly show up in penultimate stage of chapter
- Removed random buff [Blink] to enemies
- Reduced the difficulty of [Red Hills] stage that needs to save 4 villagers
- Reduced the difficulty of [Forest] stage that needs to save the villagers on the top
- Removed the stage of pulling [Obsidian Figure] into the cave
- Removed the stage of escorting a scholar in [Crystal Valley]
- There are 4 characters in Journey Mode in the beginning
- Reduced the [Resurrection Event] probability in Chapter VI
- [Bronion]-[Kylin Colossus]-[Kirin] Skill changed: When a unit ends her turn on [Works], surround allies will get effects
- Weakened [Old Orc Guard] in [Elite Battle] of [Hills] Map
- Weakened [Strong Orc Spearman] in [Elite Battle] of [Hills] Map
- Weakened [Evil Spirit]'s attack in [Elite Battle] of [Snow] Map
- Remake [Elite Battle] of [Hills] Map which included [Evil Spirit] with [Invincible] stats
- Effect of [Nirvana Valley] was changed to: Send a character in [Injury Camp] to here, then attain max level and revive after 3 turns
Bug Fixed：
- [Transformed Colossus] may make 0 HP clones
- [Giant Ethereal] can not be interacted when teleporting after being attacked
- Some English Text Errors
- Skill description error of [Tiger's Rage]
- [Battle] can not be started with blue background
- [Orc Vanguard] reached evacuation point in the first turn and stage failed
- The game may be locked when the clone summoned by [Puppet] was attacked
- The battle failed when [Winter Spirit] teleported to the target cell directly. Remove [Winter Spirit] from these stages
- Time Record error for [Abyss]
Changed files in this update