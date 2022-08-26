 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 26 August 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9394482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

Optimizing Game Experience:

  • BOSS [Aerolistar]'s skills and stats were changed: HP was changed to 66 in stage 1 and 2. Removed [Stone] enemies around it.
  • The characters still got the experience if they died in the battle
  • Increased some [Totem] effects
  • Added refresh feature for [Merchant](1st time-30 coins, 2nd time-60 coins, 3rd time-90 coins)
  • [Blessed Forest] Event would randomly show up in penultimate stage of chapter
  • Removed random buff [Blink] to enemies
  • Reduced the difficulty of [Red Hills] stage that needs to save 4 villagers
  • Reduced the difficulty of [Forest] stage that needs to save the villagers on the top
  • Removed the stage of pulling [Obsidian Figure] into the cave
  • Removed the stage of escorting a scholar in [Crystal Valley]
  • There are 4 characters in Journey Mode in the beginning
  • Reduced the [Resurrection Event] probability in Chapter VI
  • [Bronion]-[Kylin Colossus]-[Kirin] Skill changed: When a unit ends her turn on [Works], surround allies will get effects
  • Weakened [Old Orc Guard] in [Elite Battle] of [Hills] Map
  • Weakened [Strong Orc Spearman] in [Elite Battle] of [Hills] Map
  • Weakened [Evil Spirit]'s attack in [Elite Battle] of [Snow] Map
  • Remake [Elite Battle] of [Hills] Map which included [Evil Spirit] with [Invincible] stats
  • Effect of [Nirvana Valley] was changed to: Send a character in [Injury Camp] to here, then attain max level and revive after 3 turns

Bug Fixed：

  • [Transformed Colossus] may make 0 HP clones
  • [Giant Ethereal] can not be interacted when teleporting after being attacked
  • Some English Text Errors
  • Skill description error of [Tiger's Rage]
  • [Battle] can not be started with blue background
  • [Orc Vanguard] reached evacuation point in the first turn and stage failed
  • The game may be locked when the clone summoned by [Puppet] was attacked
  • The battle failed when [Winter Spirit] teleported to the target cell directly. Remove [Winter Spirit] from these stages
  • Time Record error for [Abyss]

Changed files in this update

