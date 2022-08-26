 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 26 August 2022

Update Version 0.0.5d

Update Version 0.0.5d · Build 9394398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there. This week there are just bug fixes and some little additions. I am still working on the caves and further content. So stay tuned and have a nice weekend :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.5d

Additions:

  • Added burn damage to camp fires
  • Added burn sound when standing on a camp fire ad getting damage
  • Added tooltip info in the buildng menu for the items that are needed to build a structure
  • Added a checkbox to the guild member segment to toggle the visibility of the player on the map
    Means it is possible to see friends on the map)

Changes:

  • Changed: Sticks can now be used as burning fuel
  • Changed: Planks can now be used as burning fuel
  • Changed: The Player icon is always on top of all other icons now to prevent from hiding the player icon

Fixes:

  • Fixed: When upgrading a building object, the old type stays in the world
  • Fixed Sleeping position when sleeping in a bedroll
  • Fixed a problem where the dirty water info in the water purifier and water barrel is getting lost when open a water catcher
  • Fixed After planting a crop you have to select the slot again to plant more
  • Fixed: It is possible to block with a shield while hitting. This causes a invulnerability

