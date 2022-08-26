Update Version 0.0.5d

Hey there. This week there are just bug fixes and some little additions. I am still working on the caves and further content. So stay tuned and have a nice weekend :)

Update Notes Version 0.0.5d

Additions:

Added burn damage to camp fires

Added burn sound when standing on a camp fire ad getting damage

Added tooltip info in the buildng menu for the items that are needed to build a structure

Added a checkbox to the guild member segment to toggle the visibility of the player on the map

Means it is possible to see friends on the map)

Changes:

Changed: Sticks can now be used as burning fuel

Changed: Planks can now be used as burning fuel

Changed: The Player icon is always on top of all other icons now to prevent from hiding the player icon

Fixes: