Dev Diary #238 Nonsense of Names

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Ylanders!

This week we are going to talk about the competition you could have noticed on the stream or on our social media. After that we will have a look at the naming process, that takes place in our company, together with some funny inside jokes.

Name Game

Once upon a time our Designer Prokop asked his teammates for new creatures' names ideas. And we thought: "but wait... we have such a creative community, let's bring this to the players!"

Who is this magnificent creature? Where did it come from and what does its name say about it?

Well that's up to you! Send us your idea how to name this elephant insect and the one we like the best will be included in the game!

Send us your ideas over any social media (https://linktr.ee/Ylandsgame) until 20/9/2022 11:59 PM CET.

Naming Process

As we mentioned above, most of the time the naming process is up to the designers and art department (cause some of them chill in the same room you see). We asked Prokop the Designer what the name game usually looks like in the Ylands team.

Who's behind the process of name development in our team?

Prokop: "Do I know the person making up names of most of the assets in game recently? Of course I know him. He's me."

Can you tell me how the naming goes?

Prokop: "The process of creating and naming a new asset is simple. Designers come with an idea of what they need to have in the game, graphic artists then create a concept, which is discussed and confirmed with the asset designer (still me) and if we don't have a good idea for naming it, we brainstorm."

Do you have any funny stories about the naming work progress?

Prokop: "I don't have any funny stories cause it is quite self-explanatory. I don't mean to sound arrogant but I just sit down, look at the model and write something random. That's how I roll. Honestly, the most fun I have is when I manage to create some silly jokes in descriptions of pets and costumes. 'Cause I'm strong both in terms of wits and mustache." (Hm, where does this game reference come from I wonder)

Please tell us about some funny names you use internally during the development of Ylands.

Prokop: "Pteroprd instead of Terrorbird. The language play is quite obvious. But only the Czechs would understand."

Big thanks to our team for always being so on top of things and fun to work with. And of course the biggest thanks goes to our community for being so active, participating on streams and creating amazing breathtaking structures in our game.

I think the name game is in good hands.

Just remember....

Stay classy!