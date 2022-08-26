Update 1.1.0

CHANGELOG for 1.1.0

This update focuses on "not having the game impossible at the beginning". Which mostly occurs for new players before they've unlocked any upgrade. (And totally not because I've playtested the game with everything unlocked).

Level balance

the 3rd level is now half as hard. (from spawning an enemy every second to only every two seconds)

Reduced difficulty for level 5 and 6 (red levels). Red enemies spawn delays are now 7 and 5 seconds instead of 5 and 3 seconds, respectively (yellow enemies unchanged).

Upgrade/Unlocks balance

I've changed the two/three first upgrades so that now you have :

beat red (survive level 6, instead of level 9) = unlock 'upgrade simple shot' (instead of trishot).

beat green (survive level 9, instead of 15) = unlock 'Double your turn speed' (instead of upgraded simple shot).

the third upgrade is now tri-shot instead of 'double your turn speed'.

If you had already unlocked tri-shot before the patch, then it should swap it for faster turning speed instead.

With that you should be able to "less impossibly" unlock the 2 first upgrade. The faster turning speed is particularly important because it helps you not smash into enemies when trying to shoot at them :).

And thank you to everyone that has left feedback. I really appreciate any contributions, reviews, sharing it with friends, and helping me find bugs and issues.