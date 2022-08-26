DD#84 A Bizarre Story in Our Time about Modern Politics

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This week's main focus is to fill in the content of one of our biggest side quests "Wrong Side of the History." As I mentioned long ago, we will have Donald Trump appear in the game. However, because of ongoing events happening globally, the plan and the story about this quest got rewritten at least three times until now. Now, it's finally implemented. A bit less serious, a bit crazier than originally planned.

It's likely a story that can offend many people.

First,



It's likely going to offend China, China, and China. :D

Plus, it's not just Trump that's going to make fun with China. The story contains even more political figures that you may find references in real life to add insult to the wound.



Just you know, I'm Chinese. Life here can sometimes feel like dark humor. It will be wasteful if I don't make fun of it. That kinda helps to maintain my sanity. :)

Anyway, we get a group of self-claimed true patriots who work quite hard to bring Trump back ever since the January 6 United States Capitol Attack which will be mentioned during the story.



Under great zealous, passion, and motivation to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,

with some science, some magic, and some...



memes,

Trump is back! And he is more than 20 years younger!



I'm not going to give you a god emperor or a crown.

Trump in our game shall be more like a human being.

With some good parts,



(As a game developer that developed this game for more than 18 years, I respect the man who delivered this speech.)

And some bad parts,



(Even being called a Trump supporter, there are many things I cannot agree with him.)

The world is not just black and white.

Some like him, some hate him. But, he may have changed the course of human history forever.



It's a memory that we shall remember.

But, now, it's time to move into the future.

At the end of the current story of this quest, you will have the chance to recruit Trump as a playable teammate. It will be up to you to decide where this journey goes.

That's the conclusion of the "Wrong Side of the History" in our current game world.

The story will continue after the world expands to cover more areas.

A full walkthrough with spoilers has been updated to Wiki: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Quest:_Wrong_Side_of_History

There are more twists than this DD can contain as the DD itself cannot spoil too much.

Instead, maybe you will have to play the game to find out the truth about this "Trump."

At the end of the story, things start to get a bit more serious especially when you discover what a former CIA director's plan may be.

That's for this week. We live in a funny uncertain time.

Today's change log:

##########Content############

[Wrong Side of the History]The story continues.

New recruitable team member: Trump

New skill: MAGA!

New skill modifier on Trump: Never Give Up! (It modifies the "Resurrect" skill into something new.)

##########System#############

Unified the non-pet teammate's control when they join the group. It shall check if they need to be initialized there.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed bugs that cause skill modifiers not reflect modified skill MP cost and descriptions in windows.