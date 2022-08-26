 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 26 August 2022

Patch v2.4

Patch v2.4

Build 9394158

//misc

  • Added two class meta for the Liche Necromancer (Bone Rattler, Bone Salvager), since they had less than the other classes.
  • The Game Over screen can now show the run time and character class.
  • The Status Screen now shows your character class.
  • The Scavenger's Mitts relic will now just give a random relic rather than offering a choice.
  • The Ectoplasm Poop relic now creates gravestone ghosts instead of somewhat invisible spike traps so it's easy to see their effect.
  • Changed some of the relic descriptions so they better explain what they do (Sullen Urn, Haunted Trinket, Jewellery Box, Ectoplasm Poop).

//bug fixes

  • The Fettler's Eye and Sleight of Hands class meta had wrong descriptions.
  • Taking the Penitence Pin relic could instantly kill you (especially if your max health was high).
  • Picking up two spell scrolls at the same time would swap their casting order.

