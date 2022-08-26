Patch v2.4

//misc
- Added two class meta for the Liche Necromancer (Bone Rattler, Bone Salvager), since they had less than the other classes.
- The Game Over screen can now show the run time and character class.
- The Status Screen now shows your character class.
- The Scavenger's Mitts relic will now just give a random relic rather than offering a choice.
- The Ectoplasm Poop relic now creates gravestone ghosts instead of somewhat invisible spike traps so it's easy to see their effect.
- Changed some of the relic descriptions so they better explain what they do (Sullen Urn, Haunted Trinket, Jewellery Box, Ectoplasm Poop).
//bug fixes
- The Fettler's Eye and Sleight of Hands class meta had wrong descriptions.
- Taking the Penitence Pin relic could instantly kill you (especially if your max health was high).
- Picking up two spell scrolls at the same time would swap their casting order.
Changed files in this update