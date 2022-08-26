Change notes - “New Alliances PC patch”

Base game
General
Added 11 new achievements:
Base game:
- Doomsday is canceled - Complete the Doomsday Bunker Project.
- Choo-choo! - Escape the harsh winter by fixing the train in Cold Rush.
- Finnished - Survive in the Endless Winter scenario for 100 days.
- Tailored to fit - Survive until day 100 in a custom game.
- Customized calamities - Secret!
New Alliances DLC:
- Undercover - Complete all four covert mission types.
- Best friends forever - Ally with a society.
- Binary world view - Secret!
- Diplomatic quarter - Have four embassies built at the same time.
- Dynamic Duo - Secret!
- Federation forever - Form the federation.
Improved build menu performance dramatically.
Fixed an issue that prevented loading a save if a resource box was out of colony bounds and the game was saved while a carrier was moving to pick up the box.
Gameplay
- Replaced the “trade offers available” text in the society menu with “trade unavailable” when there aren't enough workers in a Trade Center.
- Double-clicking now works when overwriting a save game.
- Fixed an issue that caused some buildings to not receive resources from storages if request resources was used. This was the reason that Fuel was not always delivered properly to a Garage.
- Fixed an issue that caused up and down navigation to be inverted on a controller in request board.
- Fixed an issue that caused NPC animations to freeze in combat upon selecting a specialist.
- Fixed an issue that caused the camera to move to the wrong location when pressing the resource depleted notification.
- Added a missing text in French in the custom game pregame menu.
Graphics
Updated portraits for caribou, boar and bear in the world map.
Added tooltips to colonists, resources and buildings tabs in the statistics menu.
-
Fixed many text overflow issues in multiple languages.
UI polish:
- Updated some tech icons in the tech tree.
- Added a black filler background to the society menu for ultrawide monitors.
- New icons for group health and animal attack in the world map UI panel.
- Many smaller button and text changes in world map panels.
Added fake colonists to entertainment buildings and adjusted animations in them.
Added fake workers to Forester, Maintenance Depot and Concrete Scavenger.
New Alliances
General
Added a tooltip to the society menu that displays information about embassy bonus buildings.
- It should now provide an easy way to see information about different buildings when allying with a society.
Fixed an issue that prevented loading a save caused by a roaming bandit spawning incorrectly.
Gameplay
- Rival reputation gain is now visible when failing or declining a society request and in the world map when hovering over a request location.
- Added reputation markers and player/rival reputation amounts in the society menu’s reputation bar.
- Fixed an issue that caused society convoys to move out of bounds.
- Rewards from society requests are now visible after forming the federation.
- Fixed an issue that caused the carrier count to increase visually when adding and removing workers in the Academy building.
- Roaming NPCs in the World Map now face the way they’re moving.
- Replaced generic specialist mission accomplished sounds with a voice-over for covert missions.
- Added sound to Bomb Bunker.
Graphics
UI polish:
- Changed the coloring and reduced the size of roaming unit’s path indicator.
- Reduced the size of request, animal and convoy floaters in the world map.
- Many smaller button and text changes in New Alliances related menus.
New Alliances building polish:
- Fixed icicle placement on Society Depot.
- Texture changes to most New Alliances buildings.
- Reduced the size of outposts in the world map.
- Added a missing material in Bomb Bunker.
Balance Adjustments
Reduced silver from scavenging locations.
Increased New Alliance tech costs.
Requests and reputation:
- Patrol and Teach loan request sector triggers lowered.
- Lowered individual request type cooldowns across the board.
- Increased rival rep gains from failed requests (by quite some margin).
- Decreased the cooldown to spawn new requests.
- Increased Rival reputation gains from failed requests across the board.
- Altered request rewards to less silver and more other resources.
- Reduced combat and loan requests slightly, increased build requests slightly (via cooldowns).
- Reduced timeouts on almost all requests, so there’s less time completing them (esp. loans).
Covert Missions:
Player:
- Increased damage specialists take from failed covert missions.
- Increased covert mission duration for theft and steal research mission types.
- Reduced archetype bonus in covert missions from 85% to 75%.
- Reduced base covert mission success chance from 60% to 55%.
- Increased duration a specialist spends on a loan request.
Hostile society & rival:
- Increased minimum silver amount stolen in Theft.
- Increased chances to identify the culprit, especially if the hostile mission failed.
- Decreased rival's mission cooldowns.
-
Society rewards:
- New Alliances building repair resources updated to use higher tier resources in most cases.
- Added pollution to Chemville's tradable goods.
- Increased Nuclear Plant’s initial resource request amount.
Society buildings:
- Removed tools from greenhouse society building recipe and increased plastic required.
Population and federation:
- Increased minimum rival population slightly.
Roaming units:
- Reduced the amount of roaming animals.
- Decreased the cooldown for spawning society convoys.
Changed depots in alpha branch