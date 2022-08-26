 Skip to content

Surviving the Aftermath update for 26 August 2022

Change notes - “New Alliances PC patch”

Share · View all patches · Build 9394104

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Base game

General

  • Added 11 new achievements:

    • Base game:

      • Doomsday is canceled - Complete the Doomsday Bunker Project.
      • Choo-choo! - Escape the harsh winter by fixing the train in Cold Rush.
      • Finnished - Survive in the Endless Winter scenario for 100 days.
      • Tailored to fit - Survive until day 100 in a custom game.
      • Customized calamities - Secret!

    • New Alliances DLC:

      • Undercover - Complete all four covert mission types.
      • Best friends forever - Ally with a society.
      • Binary world view - Secret!
      • Diplomatic quarter - Have four embassies built at the same time.
      • Dynamic Duo - Secret!
      • Federation forever - Form the federation.

  • Improved build menu performance dramatically.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented loading a save if a resource box was out of colony bounds and the game was saved while a carrier was moving to pick up the box.

Gameplay

  • Replaced the “trade offers available” text in the society menu with “trade unavailable” when there aren't enough workers in a Trade Center.
  • Double-clicking now works when overwriting a save game.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some buildings to not receive resources from storages if request resources was used. This was the reason that Fuel was not always delivered properly to a Garage.
  • Fixed an issue that caused up and down navigation to be inverted on a controller in request board.
  • Fixed an issue that caused NPC animations to freeze in combat upon selecting a specialist.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the camera to move to the wrong location when pressing the resource depleted notification.
  • Added a missing text in French in the custom game pregame menu.

Graphics

  • Updated portraits for caribou, boar and bear in the world map.

  • Added tooltips to colonists, resources and buildings tabs in the statistics menu.

  • Fixed many text overflow issues in multiple languages.

  • UI polish:

    • Updated some tech icons in the tech tree.
    • Added a black filler background to the society menu for ultrawide monitors.
    • New icons for group health and animal attack in the world map UI panel.
    • Many smaller button and text changes in world map panels.

  • Added fake colonists to entertainment buildings and adjusted animations in them.

  • Added fake workers to Forester, Maintenance Depot and Concrete Scavenger.

New Alliances

General

  • Added a tooltip to the society menu that displays information about embassy bonus buildings.

    • It should now provide an easy way to see information about different buildings when allying with a society.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented loading a save caused by a roaming bandit spawning incorrectly.

Gameplay

  • Rival reputation gain is now visible when failing or declining a society request and in the world map when hovering over a request location.
  • Added reputation markers and player/rival reputation amounts in the society menu’s reputation bar.
  • Fixed an issue that caused society convoys to move out of bounds.
  • Rewards from society requests are now visible after forming the federation.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the carrier count to increase visually when adding and removing workers in the Academy building.
  • Roaming NPCs in the World Map now face the way they’re moving.
  • Replaced generic specialist mission accomplished sounds with a voice-over for covert missions.
  • Added sound to Bomb Bunker.

Graphics

  • UI polish:

    • Changed the coloring and reduced the size of roaming unit’s path indicator.
    • Reduced the size of request, animal and convoy floaters in the world map.
    • Many smaller button and text changes in New Alliances related menus.

  • New Alliances building polish:

    • Fixed icicle placement on Society Depot.
    • Texture changes to most New Alliances buildings.
    • Reduced the size of outposts in the world map.
    • Added a missing material in Bomb Bunker.

Balance Adjustments

  • Reduced silver from scavenging locations.

  • Increased New Alliance tech costs.

  • Requests and reputation:

    • Patrol and Teach loan request sector triggers lowered.
    • Lowered individual request type cooldowns across the board.
    • Increased rival rep gains from failed requests (by quite some margin).
    • Decreased the cooldown to spawn new requests.
    • Increased Rival reputation gains from failed requests across the board.
    • Altered request rewards to less silver and more other resources.
    • Reduced combat and loan requests slightly, increased build requests slightly (via cooldowns).
    • Reduced timeouts on almost all requests, so there’s less time completing them (esp. loans).

  • Covert Missions:

    • Player:

      • Increased damage specialists take from failed covert missions.
      • Increased covert mission duration for theft and steal research mission types.
      • Reduced archetype bonus in covert missions from 85% to 75%.
      • Reduced base covert mission success chance from 60% to 55%.
      • Increased duration a specialist spends on a loan request.

    • Hostile society & rival:

      • Increased minimum silver amount stolen in Theft.
      • Increased chances to identify the culprit, especially if the hostile mission failed.
      • Decreased rival's mission cooldowns.

  • Society rewards:

    • New Alliances building repair resources updated to use higher tier resources in most cases.
    • Added pollution to Chemville's tradable goods.
    • Increased Nuclear Plant’s initial resource request amount.

  • Society buildings:

    • Removed tools from greenhouse society building recipe and increased plastic required.

  • Population and federation:

    • Increased minimum rival population slightly.

  • Roaming units:

    • Reduced the amount of roaming animals.
    • Decreased the cooldown for spawning society convoys.

Changed depots in alpha branch

