 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STOLEN CITY update for 26 August 2022

News Van

Share · View all patches · Build 9394044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added a new vehicle - News Van
  • can take two people
  • 5 vans spawn on the map
  • has an increased inventory

Added hull and glass armor for News Van
  • hull armor reduces incoming damage by 80%
  • glass armor protects passengers


  • the placed pieces of furniture can now be picked up

  • improved hill zones

  • mouse inversion has been added to the control settings
  • reduce the number of food markets on the map
  • fixed the character swam below the water level
  • fixed the inventory of Suvy was not saved

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link