Added a new vehicle - News Van
- can take two people
- 5 vans spawn on the map
- has an increased inventory
Added hull and glass armor for News Van
- hull armor reduces incoming damage by 80%
- glass armor protects passengers
- the placed pieces of furniture can now be picked up
- improved hill zones
- mouse inversion has been added to the control settings
- reduce the number of food markets on the map
- fixed the character swam below the water level
- fixed the inventory of Suvy was not saved
Changed files in this update