 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

iles update for 26 August 2022

August 26 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9393914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.8

  1. Optimized the scene sound effects during the loading process.
  2. Optimize the edge position of the grass.
  3. Optimize the size of the package body.
  4. Optimize the scene: add LOD support and optimize the scene model.

Continuous update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001153
  • Loading history…
Depot 2001154
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link