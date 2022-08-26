August 26 update

1.0.8
- Optimized the scene sound effects during the loading process.
- Optimize the edge position of the grass.
- Optimize the size of the package body.
- Optimize the scene: add LOD support and optimize the scene model.
Continuous update.
