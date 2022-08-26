Fix for MacOS v0.18.15.2

Hello MacOS players!
We've released a fix to address issues you've been having since the previous hotfix.
v0.18.15.2 (MacOS only)
- Fixed crashes on MacOS 10.13 and 10.14. This seems to have happened because Microsoft quietly dropped support for these versions in .NET Core in late 2021, and we didn't realize until this hotfix when we deployed with a sufficiently new version of the technology.
- Fixed inability to use the voice chat on some MacOS versions, due to the game not having permissions to access the microphone as a result of the aforementioned .NET Core upgrade.
