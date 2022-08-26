SCUM - Patch 0.7.160.51364

Hello everyone, summer is coming to a close but we are still here giving you goodies fresh out of the oven. We have a couple of new items for you and some QoL changes so check it out!

Now not only you can get caffeinated and get an energy boost, but your character as well! Consuming energy drinks will give your character a Boost of energy on your performance score, making it easier for your character to do those long marathon runs, heavy hauling or parkour hours. But be careful now, drink too much and you will know the meaning of explosive diarrhea. It would be funny tho.

We also added some caffeinated values to the cups of coffee as well to make it easier for that morning poop.

We have some new attachments for you. These ones filling in the gap from our already vast range of available attachments. So let's check out with what you will decorate your pew pews with.

Handgun sights.

Here, by popular demand, are the new options for your sidearms. If you're tired of the same old iron sights this is some good news for you, but if you're one of those that blamed the iron sights for your bad aim the jig is up.

We have 4 options for you:

Vertex Shark

Vertex Snake

Vertex Wasp

Sentry RDRS.

Each with their own design and their own reticle.

Suppressors

We have some new suppressors for you as well!

Weapon suppressor 30-06

Weapon suppressor 5.45x39

Weapon suppressor 12 Gauge

Weapon suppressor 308

There is an important note here as well. You can see the new suppressors are being named after the caliber rather than the weapon where it goes. This is going to be the new standard in the future for all suppressors.

Another note is that currently the AWM and Hunter suppressors go on both AWP/Hunter Carbon. This will change next regular update so consider this your PSA to remove them from those rifles so they don't get deleted.

Or better to say item. We have added a new gas canister.

This smaller gas canister can hold 10L of liquid. It's purpose is for all of you badass bikers out there or those who aspire to be one, so you can easily carry extra gas in your bike inventory on those long rides.

Fixed the wrong item positions while they are in the hands slot.

Fixed the issue with unload ammo function on the Carbon Hunter.