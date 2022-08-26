 Skip to content

Sinister Night update for 26 August 2022

Patch 1.30 Preview

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players. Ravenman has been online for one week already! We hope every player is enjoying this new role!

This patch update is mainly about balance adjustments and bug fixes. The following part is the specifics:

Balance adjustments
● Increased sound volume of the raven wings fluttering. Players now can hear the sound of raven from a further distance.

Bug fixes
● Fixed a bug that players would respawn out of the map by using the respawn key
● Fixed a bug that players will maintain a hands-up position after completing the emergency mission
● Fixed a bug that the Spiritual Bone will be stuck in a player's hand when this player was trying to use it during the Emergency mission
● Fixed a bug that players can use items and complete the Emergency mission at the same time
● Fixed a bug that players will maintain a hands-up position after trying to complete the Emergency mission if Crimson Dream starts

Follow us on social media:
Twitter：@sinister_game
Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCun1f9-T2qcHl9T0AhDIeDQ/featured
Email：sinisternightgame@gmail.com
Discord：https://discord.gg/XVSGDKTxs4
Z-star Studio

