Alpha 3.1 additions and changes

Afternoon,

Added footsteps fx for Renegade faction.

Added jump fx for both Mercenary and Renegade factions.

Added pain fx for both Mercenary and Renegade factions.

Added Mercenary faction AI bot model.

Added blood effects whenever hit for the Mercenary faction.

Added metal effects whenever hit for the Renegade faction.

Added taunt sounds for both Mercenary and Renegade faction.

Removed weapons load-out being able to be picked up for both Mercenary and Renegade faction. While there are enough ways of obtaining ammo for both factions, it proves to be the least beneficial to have load-outs drop as a separate pickup. In the future, the load-out of the defeated opponent/ally will simply drop ammo matching your chosen faction.

Renegade bots currently use the Mercenary faction weapons. Once the Renegade faction its arsenal is complete, the faction will only be able to use their own weapons.

Buffed Renegade Enforcer HP to 250 HP.

Nerfed Renegade Enforcer capability to sprint (in other words, it can't sprint).