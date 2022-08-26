Update v0.3.17

Hi everyone,

Version 0.3.17 of the game is now live. This is the post-competition update. I've added the curio Scrap recycler designed together with competition winner Chuckjirka. I've Also made some changes based on the dominant strategy and bugs exposed by the competition.

Chuckjirka was looking forward to providing the Berserk element with some way to scale up. Chuckjirka also really likes effects that trigger when your deck is reshuffled. We combined these two ideas and thus Scrap recycler was born!

Patch notes:

• Added a new curio Scrap recycler. The curio increases the current and maximum life of your core by 1 each time your deck is reshuffled into your draw deck.

• The Frosttooltip now properly indicates that Frost can stack on shapes. This was originally a bug but is now a feature.

• Increased the duration of Frost from 0.75 seconds to 1 second and decreased the slow effect from 30% to 25%. This averages out to a small improvement.

• Frostnow has 50% reduced duration on bosses.

• Decreased the attack speed bonus of Moon from 30% to 25%.

• Reduced the health of Vessel shapes and shapes spawned by Vessel shapes by 5%.

• Added an extra key binding for changing game speed: The + and - keys.

• Opening the escape menu during a wave now pauses the game.

• Fixed a bug that caused cards drawn to be different before and after opening a saved playthrough.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.