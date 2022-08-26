Update 1.6

Hello all,

Thank you for all of the support, suggestions and changes that will help me improve the game. Been working on changes to the game to make it more fun.

Added more ways to defend yourself and your friends. You can now find bottles with souls that you can throw and create a ball of souls that will scare any enemies for a time. Also you can find traps that you can place, so no enemy can sneak up on you.

The hint panel is removed and changed with a quest tracker that will show your objective and hint gameplay changes.

I'm reworking the key escape route and will add it back in the next update.

Patch notes:

Added:

Quest tracker. When you pick up a hint it shows its location and the distance to the escape item or escape location;

A throwable weapon that creates an area where enemies will run away when entered;

A trap that activates when an enemy is close and lasts 10 sec.

Dodge, that you can use to evade an enemy attack;

More maps with location in the map;

Steam names above the player;

Changes:

Now your current objective is displayed in the quest tracker instead of the hints panel;

The hint panel is removed;

Hints now only used for elevator and the boat escape route;

Key escape route temporary disabled;

Reduced enemy respawn time;

Temporary removed No idea what I'm doing achievement;

Fixes:

Witch trap sometimes did double damage;

Fixed trader bug when trying to buy Agurot;

Map indicator now shows the correct escape location on the map;

Fixed window texture;

Cultist no longer stays in ritual animation, when not performing a ritual;

Performance improvement;

Upcoming:

The quest tracker will be used in upcoming new routes of escape. There are 2 new escape routes coming in future updates.

In the next update will introduce a new escape route using the key. You will need to hunt down or find the lair of a creature. If you successfully stun the creature and interact with it (while it's stunned) you will receive the key at the location to escape.

There will be an escape route that will spawn 3 puzzles in random POIs and one POIs blocked by a force field. When they are solved, the force field is removed, but you will need to stand near the escape bunker for some time to unlock it.

Thank you!