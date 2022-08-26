Update 1.15.0 released on bleeding-edge

New Features
- Added new method to Server: GetTime().
- Added new method to Pickable: SetCanUse() to Enable/Disable the usage.
- Added new constructor parameter to Melee to allow it's usage by default.
- Added new event to Melee: Attack.
- Added new constructor parameter to Trigger to pass the trigger_only_classes list into it.
- Added new method to Timer: ResetElapsedTime().
- Added new methods to SceneCapture to add Actors to render only.
- Added new settings options: "Gameplay can change FOV" and "Auto realign camera".
Improvements
- Now Trigger will tick at the same rate as the one configured in the Config.toml.
- Now Grenades will trigger Chaos Destruction Damage for other players as well.
- Improved blood spawn rate (particles and decals) based on Effects Scalability.
- Optimized Entities Tick performance on client side.
- Improved the In-game menu background color for better readability.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a "deadlock" bug causing the server to freeze randomly when using Triggers.
- Fixed Character GetControlRotation() not returning correct values client side.
- Fixed client duplicating logs with LogEntry event.
- Fixed level StaticMesh entities not spawning with the correct scale.
- Fixed WebUI not loading urls with #.
- Fixed attached Props causing physics weirdness on client side.
- Fixed some typos in the settings menu.
- Fixed pressing Enter on password input not reading the password value correctly.
- Fixed bullets going to world origin for other players.
Changed depots in bleeding-edge branch