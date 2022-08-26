 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

nanos world™ update for 26 August 2022

Update 1.15.0 released on bleeding-edge

Share · View all patches · Build 9393708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Features

  • Added new method to Server: GetTime().
  • Added new method to Pickable: SetCanUse() to Enable/Disable the usage.
  • Added new constructor parameter to Melee to allow it's usage by default.
  • Added new event to Melee: Attack.
  • Added new constructor parameter to Trigger to pass the trigger_only_classes list into it.
  • Added new method to Timer: ResetElapsedTime().
  • Added new methods to SceneCapture to add Actors to render only.
  • Added new settings options: "Gameplay can change FOV" and "Auto realign camera".

Improvements

  • Now Trigger will tick at the same rate as the one configured in the Config.toml.
  • Now Grenades will trigger Chaos Destruction Damage for other players as well.
  • Improved blood spawn rate (particles and decals) based on Effects Scalability.
  • Optimized Entities Tick performance on client side.
  • Improved the In-game menu background color for better readability.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a "deadlock" bug causing the server to freeze randomly when using Triggers.
  • Fixed Character GetControlRotation() not returning correct values client side.
  • Fixed client duplicating logs with LogEntry event.
  • Fixed level StaticMesh entities not spawning with the correct scale.
  • Fixed WebUI not loading urls with #.
  • Fixed attached Props causing physics weirdness on client side.
  • Fixed some typos in the settings menu.
  • Fixed pressing Enter on password input not reading the password value correctly.
  • Fixed bullets going to world origin for other players.

Changed depots in bleeding-edge branch

View more data in app history for build 9393708
Depot 1841661
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link