[NOTICE] Update Announcement Until Official Release of Rune Teller

Hello, We're CODELIFE, indie game studio.

Early Access was released on August 19, 2022 and you played and gave us a lot of feedback for about a week. We also collected the opinions of the users as much as possible and improved and fixed the bugs without destroying the essentials of the game.

We would like to say thank you to many users who have played like an advance team from the beginning to the present.

The direction of improvement was to keep the game's combat difficulty as much as possible, but to resolve the inconvenience of other contents.

However, in order to reduce the minimum hurdle, we have improved visibility, added a potion quick slot, reduced damaged action time, increased movement/attack speed, and improved shield manipulation.

(We think the difficulty of the game that we originally planned has decreased a lot through this part.)

The bug, which is a big obstacle to seeing the ending, is considered to have been fixed, and about three days after its release, there is a person who saw the first ending, so we are planning to start developing additional content that was scheduled after Korean Thanksgiving Day.

(Bugs and improvements are always high priority, of course.)

We are currently working on the following tasks:

# Live Issue Response

Fixing bugs

# improvement

Custom Key Mapping

Controller Support

Improvement of the Quest Guide UI

Add screen options: Full screen, window mode, and full window mode

Optimization

Improve manipulation

…

# New Language Translation

We're going to expand to multiple languages.

Details are under discussion.

We will notify you when the language translation is started and completed, and we will apply it to the game in the order of the language being translated first.

# New Contents For Official Release

In the initial plan, we planned only the Colosseum, but we will also develop content related to NG+ because we believe there is a demand for NG+. We will continue to develop it with the aim of official release in October, and we will share updates with the Steam community.

1. New Game Plus and Extreme Difficulty Content

After watching the ending, you can play the episode through the High Priest. However, there is only a difference in the damage of monsters from the existing game. If the character in progress of NG+ sets the extreme difficulty level, the following differences will be added:

Basic gestures and additional gestures (you can get additional gestures in NG+ regardless of difficulty)

New Accessories for Extreme difficulty

Monster status for Extreme difficulty : Move Speed, Attack Speed, HP

New boss battle dungeon for Extreme difficulty

2. Colosseum

It is a content that kills monsters and records them with 1 to 3 people as a personal time reduction PVE content. In order to shorten the time of the Colosseum, the key is to get items from Extreme difficulty :)

However, the direction can be continuously changed during development and will be shared through the developer.

Even though Rune Teller is in the Early Access stage, I would like to thank the users for their fun play and improvement.

P.S. We updated every day for a week, so we'll take a break for two days :)

We are running an official discode where a lot of content is shared.

https://discord.gg/TT7vX4Mw32