Cue Club 2 Update

Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker update for 26 August 2022

Hi Everyone,

In this latest update we've introduced more improvements and fixes to controls, gameplay, multiplayer scoring, and menus.

CONTROLS

  • Added fine aim control to give better precision when lining up shots. Press the left ALT key and move the mouse to activate this feature.

  • Added option to toggle cue power increments between 0.5% and 1% when using '+' and '-' keys. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Power Increment'. Default setting is now 1%. The 0.5% increment works in the range of 0.5% to 20% power.

  • Fixed an issue where pressing the ALT key with 'E', 'Q', 'H' or 'V' could prevent the keypress function from deactivating after the key is released.

  • Fixed an issue when using ALT + TAB to switch applications. When tabbing back into CC2 the in-game menu would be greyed out if that menu had previously been minimised.

GAMEPLAY

  • Conceding a frame is now only possible in games of snooker when the player is behind on points and requires snookers to win.

MULTIPLAYER

  • To avoid a potential exploit, points can now only be earned by winning matches and not by your opponent exiting early.

MENUS

  • Pool pocket logos are now displayed on the side of the table in the tournament opponent menu, if these have been enabled in table options.

  • Fixed an issue where the Killer tournament trophy was not labelled correctly in the achievments menu (Polish language only).

  • Various improvements to localised text files.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

