Cue Club 2 Update

Hi Everyone,

In this latest update we've introduced more improvements and fixes to controls, gameplay, multiplayer scoring, and menus.

CONTROLS

Added fine aim control to give better precision when lining up shots. Press the left ALT key and move the mouse to activate this feature.

Added option to toggle cue power increments between 0.5% and 1% when using '+' and '-' keys. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Power Increment'. Default setting is now 1%. The 0.5% increment works in the range of 0.5% to 20% power.

Fixed an issue where pressing the ALT key with 'E', 'Q', 'H' or 'V' could prevent the keypress function from deactivating after the key is released.