Stuntfest - World Tour update for 26 August 2022

Dev Q&A #3

26 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Audio is an often overlooked specialty when it comes to game design and we want to change that! In this week's Q&A we're having a chat with our audio director Martin, finding out what makes Stuntfest Worldtour sound like it does, and how you could get into audio design yourself.

Wanna know more or, have specific audio questions for Martin? Let us know on the forums or, one of our many social media platforms;

