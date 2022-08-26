 Skip to content

Brave's Rage update for 26 August 2022

Patch Notes - 0.921.9

Patch Notes - 0.921.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage.

This week, the long-waited cosmetic update for Merlin finally arrives!

Unlock Melisandre, Merlin's alter-ego by completing challenge tier 8. (If you have cleared challenge tier 8 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

-A prodigy who has become a master wielder of magic and wizardry at a very young age. Merlin has devoted his life to "transfer" his ultimate knowledge and expertise to her.

Also, we have two brand new cards for you!

  • Iron Feather (for Tracy), a flat shot that pierces if the target hit has no armor, while applying 4 stacks of Sunder Armor to any stunned targets.

  • Universal Gravitation (for Anthony), a spell cast that pulls the furthest enemy toward yourself.

And some QoL improvements

  • Added a prompt that appears if you try to start a new game with an existing save to an unfinished adventure.

  • Brave select interface now default to the last brave you chose.

  • Improved UI.

That's all! See you next week!

Dev Team,

2022.8.26

