Patch Notes - 0.921.9

26 August 2022

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage.

This week, the long-waited cosmetic update for Merlin finally arrives!

Unlock Melisandre, Merlin's alter-ego by completing challenge tier 8. (If you have cleared challenge tier 8 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

-A prodigy who has become a master wielder of magic and wizardry at a very young age. Merlin has devoted his life to "transfer" his ultimate knowledge and expertise to her.

Also, we have two brand new cards for you!

Iron Feather (for Tracy), a flat shot that pierces if the target hit has no armor, while applying 4 stacks of Sunder Armor to any stunned targets.

Universal Gravitation (for Anthony), a spell cast that pulls the furthest enemy toward yourself.

And some QoL improvements

Added a prompt that appears if you try to start a new game with an existing save to an unfinished adventure.

Brave select interface now default to the last brave you chose.

Improved UI.

That's all! See you next week!

Dev Team,

2022.8.26