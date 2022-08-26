[Stories] Comic series "The Postmen"



You can read the first part of the comic here.

Even in the hardest times, having survived the apocalypse, in the ruins of the world people feel the need for communication. But how to leave a message to a relative or a friend if their settlement is controlled by an enemy faction? Look around carefully, survivor, with the hope that the silhouette of their car will appear on the horizon. These two have chosen their mission to be travelling around the Valley, delivering letters and parcels, helping ordinary people to stay in touch in the dangerous and cruel world of Crossout.

Today we invite you to check out the cover for the "Postmen" comic and remind you that the next part is just around the corner! In the meantime, leave your feedback on the comic in the comments!

