IEH2 [ver. 1.1.8.1] One Month Since the Early Access Launch!

Bonus Code

Added : Bonus Code [IEH2onemonth]

1000 Epic Coin

Proficiency Scroll [12h] x5

Improvement of Equip/Enchant Inventory

Added : Holding Shift and Drag&Drop to the same type item can combine Proficiency Scrolls/Anvils effect as a default feature

Added : Toggles in settings [Auto-Combine Proficiency Scroll's effect] and [Auto-Combine Anvil's effect]

Added : Shift+Drag&Drop Proficiency Scroll to an empty slot (like Utility items) to split in half the effect.

Added : Holding Shift+F on equipment tooltips shows the Full Time Left for maximizing the equipment level

Added : New Epic Store [Smart Use of Proficiency Scroll]

Added : Enchant Effects in equipment tooltips now shows its minimum and maximum amount

Added : Enchant Scroll's tooltips now shows the effect amount that counts Blacksmith building's level effect

Changed : Equipment Icons

Enchant: Plus mark at top right)

Mastery (Lv10 on the current hero): Star at top left

Lv Max on the current hero: [M] at top left

Lock: at bottom left

Tenacity: at bottom right

Forge: Orange frame

Additions

Added : New Area Mission Milestone up to 400

Added : New Epic Store [Easy Access [Skill]]

Added : Blessing Effect in Ability stats

Added : Wiki Link in Help

Changes & Balances

Changed : The toggle in settings [Enable holding Shift+F key to show full costs (Max x100)] is removed. Regardless of the toggle, now holding Shift+F shows full costs (Max x100) as a default feature.

Changed : IEH2 Playtest Bonus is now closed

Changed : Summon button in Bestiary now shows which hero is currently summon the pet

Changed : Increased the purchase limit # of Epic Store [Equipment Loadouts]

Balanced : Decreased effects of equipment enchant [Move Speed Adder] and [Move Speed Multiplier]

Bug Fix

Fixed : Improper behaviors with huge amount of move speed

Fixed : Rebirth Point Gain (in Ability tooltips) now counts Temple building's level effect

Fixed : Now [Enchant Slot] won't show up in the select list on enchanting

Fixed : Area Info's Reward EXP sometimes didn't show correct amount

Fixed : Utility items sometimes didn't work properly after unequipping by double-click

Fixed : Sometimes you could get some blessings after offline unintentionally

Fixed : The blackout screen on failing in-app purchase will now removed after 2 mins

Fixed : Optimized game performance particularly in Upgrade tab

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Hello everybody! Thank you as always for enjoying IEH2 🙂

We are pleased to announce that it's been a month since our Early Access launch!

The achievement of this game is amazing this time too!

Unique User#: 40,000+

Daily Active User#: 5,000+

Concurrent User#: 3,000+

New Discord Comers: 2000+

Thanks to all of your supports, we are growing up bigger and bigger. As an appreciation gifts for all of you, we prepared a Bonus Code [IEH2onemonth] 😄

We are currently working on a lot of new contents such as new Challenge Bosses, new regions, Rebirth Tier 4 and so on. Please stay tuned for the future updates! We will keep working hard to improve this game more and more!

Lastly, if you feel excited at this game and haven't posted your review yet, please post it on Steam. That means a lot to us! :D

Thank you for your continued support!

Join our Discord to get new updates quickly, report bugs, suggest any ideas, etc!