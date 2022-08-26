IEH2 [ver. 1.1.8.1] One Month Since the Early Access Launch!

Bonus Code
Added : Bonus Code [IEH2onemonth]
- 1000 Epic Coin
- Proficiency Scroll [12h] x5
Improvement of Equip/Enchant Inventory
Added : Holding Shift and Drag&Drop to the same type item can combine Proficiency Scrolls/Anvils effect as a default feature
Added : Toggles in settings [Auto-Combine Proficiency Scroll's effect] and [Auto-Combine Anvil's effect]
Added : Shift+Drag&Drop Proficiency Scroll to an empty slot (like Utility items) to split in half the effect.
Added : Holding Shift+F on equipment tooltips shows the Full Time Left for maximizing the equipment level
Added : New Epic Store [Smart Use of Proficiency Scroll]
Added : Enchant Effects in equipment tooltips now shows its minimum and maximum amount
Added : Enchant Scroll's tooltips now shows the effect amount that counts Blacksmith building's level effect
Changed : Equipment Icons
- Enchant: Plus mark at top right)
- Mastery (Lv10 on the current hero): Star at top left
- Lv Max on the current hero: [M] at top left
- Lock: at bottom left
- Tenacity: at bottom right
- Forge: Orange frame
Additions
Added : New Area Mission Milestone up to 400
Added : New Epic Store [Easy Access [Skill]]
Added : Blessing Effect in Ability stats
Added : Wiki Link in Help
Changes & Balances
Changed : The toggle in settings [Enable holding Shift+F key to show full costs (Max x100)] is removed. Regardless of the toggle, now holding Shift+F shows full costs (Max x100) as a default feature.
Changed : IEH2 Playtest Bonus is now closed
Changed : Summon button in Bestiary now shows which hero is currently summon the pet
Changed : Increased the purchase limit # of Epic Store [Equipment Loadouts]
Balanced : Decreased effects of equipment enchant [Move Speed Adder] and [Move Speed Multiplier]
Bug Fix
Fixed : Improper behaviors with huge amount of move speed
Fixed : Rebirth Point Gain (in Ability tooltips) now counts Temple building's level effect
Fixed : Now [Enchant Slot] won't show up in the select list on enchanting
Fixed : Area Info's Reward EXP sometimes didn't show correct amount
Fixed : Utility items sometimes didn't work properly after unequipping by double-click
Fixed : Sometimes you could get some blessings after offline unintentionally
Fixed : The blackout screen on failing in-app purchase will now removed after 2 mins
Fixed : Optimized game performance particularly in Upgrade tab
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Hello everybody! Thank you as always for enjoying IEH2 🙂
We are pleased to announce that it's been a month since our Early Access launch!
The achievement of this game is amazing this time too!
- Unique User#: 40,000+
- Daily Active User#: 5,000+
- Concurrent User#: 3,000+
- New Discord Comers: 2000+
Thanks to all of your supports, we are growing up bigger and bigger. As an appreciation gifts for all of you, we prepared a Bonus Code [IEH2onemonth] 😄
We are currently working on a lot of new contents such as new Challenge Bosses, new regions, Rebirth Tier 4 and so on. Please stay tuned for the future updates! We will keep working hard to improve this game more and more!
Lastly, if you feel excited at this game and haven't posted your review yet, please post it on Steam. That means a lot to us! :D
Thank you for your continued support!
Join our Discord to get new updates quickly, report bugs, suggest any ideas, etc!
