Share · View all patches · Build 9393302 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 10:06:18 UTC by Wendy

The Bridge Curse was released on 8/25, to celebrate this event, we have built a dungeon of its theme. The players can encounter the dungeon in every chapter!



A normal portal will take you to "The Bridge Curse" world.



There is some special loot in this dungeon that will help the players vastly in a future adventure.



Also, bug fixes and everything.

Please wait for a while, hope you all have a great voyage in Myrihyn.