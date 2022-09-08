The Bus Update 1.11 - Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9393278 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 10:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.11 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to the new Atron, bus stop displays as well as several fixes and improvements.

Following, you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.15.53341 EA

New Atron

Bus stop displays

Added experimental Atron Remote Control

check Telemetry option in settings for info (requires restart)

Passengers may leave some items behind when exiting the bus

Passengers may now choose to pay with card or phone

Passengers may now request a receipt

Added Short Trip tickets

Removed older operating plan that does not have line 100

Fixed rotate camera to door option

Fixed crash in editor

Fixed driver window sounds for Scania Citywide

Updated path computation to avoid driving through blocked roads

Interactable Objects now get highlighted

Fixed Atron clicks sometimes not going through

Added option to hide Interaction highlighting

Added some variation to credit cards and phones

Fixed Inverted ICE trains

Reworked Buttons for MAN DD

Various fixes for the editor

Fixed rare case bus was blocked from spawning

Fixed ticket sale widget not showing entire text

Art and Level Fixes

Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background