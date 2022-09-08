 Skip to content

The Bus update for 8 September 2022

The Bus Update 1.11 - Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9393278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.11 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to the new Atron, bus stop displays as well as several fixes and improvements.

Following, you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.15.53341 EA

  • New Atron
  • Bus stop displays
  • Added experimental Atron Remote Control
  • check Telemetry option in settings for info (requires restart)
  • Passengers may leave some items behind when exiting the bus
  • Passengers may now choose to pay with card or phone
  • Passengers may now request a receipt
  • Added Short Trip tickets
  • Removed older operating plan that does not have line 100
  • Fixed rotate camera to door option
  • Fixed crash in editor
  • Fixed driver window sounds for Scania Citywide
  • Updated path computation to avoid driving through blocked roads
  • Interactable Objects now get highlighted
  • Fixed Atron clicks sometimes not going through
  • Added option to hide Interaction highlighting
  • Added some variation to credit cards and phones
  • Fixed Inverted ICE trains
  • Reworked Buttons for MAN DD
  • Various fixes for the editor
  • Fixed rare case bus was blocked from spawning
  • Fixed ticket sale widget not showing entire text
  • Art and Level Fixes
  • Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background

