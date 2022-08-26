［220826］ver1.0 Update Info

Thank you for playing the Early Access version of "Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2".

After the Early Access version was released on April 9 and the 0.2 Middle Update was released on June 24, the ver 1.0 update was released today, August 26.

Based on your cooperation, we have made various additions and corrections. Please check the following information.

Events

・Addition of storylines

Dungeon

・Addition of dungeons

・Early Access dungeons have been removed.

(Characters will be assigned to different dungeons and achievements will not be affected.)

・Addition of special tiles

・Addition of special floor effects

・Addition of stone statues

・Addition of traps

・Adjusted the effect of wooden arrow traps.

・Addition of new Sensei

Bases and Facilities

・Addition of facilities

・Addition of furniture

・Raising the level of home function expansion

・Addition of meal (added in stages according to the number of meals)

・Add a take-home function for cat food.

Monster

・Addition of special Monster

・Addition of animations

・Fixed animations of some Monster.

・Fixed the face icons of some Monster.

・Fixed the conditions for some Monsters to become friends with other Monster.

Items

・Addition of items

・Changed the method of drawing lots for ornaments.

・Changed the method of drawing lots for beads of magical power

・Added an effect when damaged food is consumed.

・Modified the method of changing the friendship or intimacy level by gifts.

Titles

・Addition of titles

・Changed the method of drawing lots for titles.

・Modified the effect of some titles on the amount of money spent.

Skills

・Addition of skills

・Changed the names of some skills.

・Changed so that the effects of some skills are duplicated.

・Modified the use MP or SP of some skills.

・Modified the effects of some recovery skills.

System

・Changed the maximum value of MP to 100

・Expanded the functionality of the Monster Pictorial Book.

・Changed to refer to the funds in the warehouse when making purchases in the base.

・When you try to dive again after a failed dive, you can eat Meal again.

・Added a random naming function when naming a companion demon.

・Added a predictive conversion function when naming unidentified items.

・Modified the method of calculating the experience value.



Future of "Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2"

We have ended the Early Access since the game has reached the stage where the story can be played to completion, but we will continue to implement features that took a long time to verify, fix bugs, and improve the playing experience.

(Some features will be available for the first time after the Early Access phase ends, and we expect to deliver frequent updates to fix them.)

In parallel with the fixes, we are also planning to release a "full version" of the game with the following additions

・Additional dungeons

・Additional characters

・Additional items

・Additional titles

・Additional skills

・Addition of housing (furniture, buildings)

・Character animations in the base, etc.



After these tasks are completed, we are planning to implement some elements that can develop the story and some extra features once we have a living environment that allows us to focus on development due to sales.

We will also consider whether or not to support languages other than Japanese and English, which we have received a lot of feedback on, after taking into consideration the cost of translation and sales.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the translation work for the time being. We will continue to work hard to improve the product, and we hope you will continue to support us.

We will continue to work on resolving bugs and glitches. Please contact us by using the dedicated form on our website.

HP : https://forms.gle/Jroount8m1rcEaLs8