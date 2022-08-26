Hot Fix 2 - Quality of Life Improvements

This one's a bit more than just a hot fix -- there's a bunch of improvements and even a few new things in there...

FIXES:

Fixed a bug where blueprints didn't unlock reliably.

Fixed a balance bug where higher rarity drops weren't respecting the loot table rules.

Fixed 12 text legibility issues for Japanese, Russian, Chinese (Traditional), and Spanish languages.

Resolved a rare but annoying soft-lock bug when killing two bosses at the exact same time.

BALANCE:

Minor buffs for a few under-utilised weapons.

Increased challenge on higher difficulties. You should definitely feel it...

...but also increased item drop and rarity rate to counter this. Higher difficulty = better and MORE loot.

Nerfed the wand output damage...

...but increased its inherent Corpse explosion damage. Bigger risk/reward payoff, but harder to solo it.

Tweaked the blueprint drop rate rules to make it a more fair experience, and less purely random.

NEW: