Hot Fix 2 - Quality of Life Improvements
This one's a bit more than just a hot fix -- there's a bunch of improvements and even a few new things in there...
FIXES:
- Fixed a bug where blueprints didn't unlock reliably.
- Fixed a balance bug where higher rarity drops weren't respecting the loot table rules.
- Fixed 12 text legibility issues for Japanese, Russian, Chinese (Traditional), and Spanish languages.
- Resolved a rare but annoying soft-lock bug when killing two bosses at the exact same time.
BALANCE:
- Minor buffs for a few under-utilised weapons.
- Increased challenge on higher difficulties. You should definitely feel it...
- ...but also increased item drop and rarity rate to counter this. Higher difficulty = better and MORE loot.
- Nerfed the wand output damage...
- ...but increased its inherent Corpse explosion damage. Bigger risk/reward payoff, but harder to solo it.
- Tweaked the blueprint drop rate rules to make it a more fair experience, and less purely random.
NEW:
- To promote fresh weapons, added an upgrade limit on the number of levels you can invest into a weapon.
- Added the ability to extinguish some status effects when dodge-rolling. Corrosion/poison/burn/etc.
- Added a secret easter-egg. It's dumb and tiny and I don't recommend trying to find it.
