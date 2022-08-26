Demo Update : Ship Menus, bug fixes and tweakable behaviours

This demo is the matched build to the playtest and has a good few changes including!

3D subsystem menu - when accessing the quick menu and flicking to the top a 3D view of the currently selected ship is displayed and subsystems visible. These can be selected and individual stats provided. There is options to turn on/off, adjust power outputs, laser strengths (eg. 25% laser power has double the amount of shots per charge), adjust individual weapon priority's or even adjust engine powers individually. Currently this is done per ship, but in the future a preset config will be provided which could be useful in defining which weapons are your missile defence (ie. 25% power, targets only missiles/fighters).

System menu - this is a more general setting but includes power/temp graphs, adjustable power configuration so you could go in lower power more stealthy or go in full power and let the enemy know your coming. There are now options to define how the ship flys ie. whether to point at enemy, show particular side during combat, whether to turn to react drift and/or roll or niether. A velocity limit is also there and set by default as 5000/sqrt(mass) but can be overriden upto 300m/s.

Updated Damage Model Visualisation - Cubes are no longer rendered and it instead renders the cube colour (green to red) overlaying it on the applicable armour. This should make it clearer which bit of armour is affected where.

Various bug fixes - Grip button thresholds have been tweaked to avoid accidental button press on Steam Index and others, note this is currently untested and is pending feedback. Reduced likely occurance of spin on axis on ship initiation, this is done by preventing large rotational impulses from being applied to ship therefore preventing unwanted behaviour.

Feedback is really wanted for this game, in particular if you are encountering any significant or game breaking issues that i may be unaware of due to differences in hardware. I am a one person developer so i whilst i appreciate not wanting to write huge posts up, if you can let me know if something really doesnt work then i can put 100% priority on that! In the mean time im going to implement fighters and to-scale hangers in the next main build :D