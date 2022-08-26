 Skip to content

Special Agent Squeaky's Simple Video Converter update for 26 August 2022

You can now flip, mirror and rotate your video!

Share · View all patches · Build 9393004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

I just pushed out a new update that adds 3 steps at the beginning of the wizard, allowing you to flip, mirror and rotate your video before cropping it!

// Squeaky

