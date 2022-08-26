Spanish Language! (And a few fixes)

Hello fellow Chefs! It is true, Chef is finally available in Spanish! We also fixed a few issues here and there.
Changelog
- Spanish localization is now available.
- Eatery Specialization is now correctly unlocked at 5 dollars of average recipe price.
- Eatery Specialization no longer requires beverages to be Heavyweight.
- Fixed missing Strings in some perks in English.
- Fixed some Turkish Strings.
- Fixed some German Strings.
- Fixed missing image for Dashi.
- Added some missing Alcoholic Beverages.
Changed files in this update