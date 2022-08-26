 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chef update for 26 August 2022

Spanish Language! (And a few fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9392873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Chefs! It is true, Chef is finally available in Spanish! We also fixed a few issues here and there.

Changelog

  • Spanish localization is now available.
  • Eatery Specialization is now correctly unlocked at 5 dollars of average recipe price.
  • Eatery Specialization no longer requires beverages to be Heavyweight.
  • Fixed missing Strings in some perks in English.
  • Fixed some Turkish Strings.
  • Fixed some German Strings.
  • Fixed missing image for Dashi.
  • Added some missing Alcoholic Beverages.

Changed files in this update

Chef PC Depot 886901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link