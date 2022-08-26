- Re-enabled OpenGL, and Vulkan support on various platforms that support it. Use -force-glcore, or -force-vulkan as launch options if you struggle with crashing or other issues with your hardware.
- Replaced dumpster with a WIP pneumatic mail slot.
- Player-controlled kobolds can no longer be sold.
- Money now spawns instantly from the ATM next to the pneumatic mail slot.
- Removed Mirror Quality setting that wasn't used by anything.
KoboldKare update for 26 August 2022
Patch 314_D858B0E
Patchnotes via Steam Community
