KoboldKare update for 26 August 2022

Patch 314_D858B0E

Share · View all patches · Build 9392824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Re-enabled OpenGL, and Vulkan support on various platforms that support it. Use -force-glcore, or -force-vulkan as launch options if you struggle with crashing or other issues with your hardware.
  • Replaced dumpster with a WIP pneumatic mail slot.
  • Player-controlled kobolds can no longer be sold.
  • Money now spawns instantly from the ATM next to the pneumatic mail slot.
  • Removed Mirror Quality setting that wasn't used by anything.

