0.6.9 Patch Note - Player Garage, Furniture!

Build your own Garage!

You can buy land near Gim-Nyeong Beach Buy garage blueprint from Vender near Overseas Imports Company Use blueprint item on the own land Deliver building material Now you have a new garage



(Screenshot from Chris Goleador)



Decorate your garage!

You can buy furniture at the Ae-Wol Furniture Store







New Vehicle

Fox, a little 4-Wheel-Drive is added.



Military Base is added

With hidden supply box delivery mission!



Airport is refreshed

Our world builder Betty rebuilt Jeju Airport!





ABS is reworked (Thanks to Fouss_8)

Anti-Lock Braking System is reworked to be more realistic.

Now you can feel some vibration and sound when it's working.

Drive Mode Configuration

You can now change the pedal setting for each Drive Mode the Control Panel



Max multiplayer limit is increased to 20 (Thanks to Daredevil_314)

Although you need a high-performance PC for 10+ players!

Summon vehicle list is improved

You can now sort by name/mileage and filter vehicle types



Improved/Changed

[Quest] Strap cargo, Deliver bus passenger tutorial quest is added

[Vehicle] Interior light, headlight, and blinker state are now saved

[Vehicle] You can now open Dry-Van Trailer's door (Thanks to CarbonRevenge)

[Optimize] Fixed frame spike on auto-save

[Interaction] Individual highlights while interacting with multiple object (Thanks to scailman)

Bug Fixed

[Nav] Navigation not loaded randomly for Gang-Jung (Thanks to TroyMcDonalds, Mr. Sandman, Ahzuo, and Paulo Roberto)

[Cargo] Delivery not spawned when storage is full, especially for the 1100 and Ranch (Thanks to EricChen and Zenton8787)

[Cargo] Resetting cargo can make physics explode (Thanks to Krille and majored1)

[Cargo] Collision box remains after reset strapped cargo (Thanks to Fouss_8)

[Cargo] Cargo's size changes after strap (Thanks to Fouss_8 and Reddington)

[Vehicle] Cargo falls through the vehicle when the player is not around (Thanks to Shevy and Mr. Sandman)

[Vehicle] Panther's aero parts could be removed (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[Vehicle] Couldn't sleep on a vehicle (Thanks to Mr. Sandman)

[Multiplayer] Disconnection issue on low frame rate

[Control] Changing the driving device didn't apply to the quick bar UI

[Character] Sprinting stamina consumed while not moving (Thanks to Krille)

[UI] Worldmap zoom/move was not available for the non-drive mode game (Thanks to 7HC)

[UI] Siren map icon shows up for non-police vehicle (Thanks to Mr. Sandman)

[World] Bar-type gate break by itself or not moving (Thanks to Reddington and 8hit)

[World] Floating rock at the powerplant (Thanks to Mr. Sandman)

[World] Terrain collision issue near downtown (Thanks to majored1)

[World] A gab at the entrance of a tuning shop near the harbor (Thanks to Mr. Sandman)

[World] AI vehicle stuck at the furniture store (Thanks to Reddington)

[Crash] Random crash on race/time-attack mode while not driving