Patch for Dev Log #21

Improved player hosted servers:

You can now easily set new settings for gold rate, loot rate and gather rate.

You can mark your server as under development so that you can prepare for a server launch.

Added more information to the installation guide that covers how to patch a server, how to backup and restore the database.

Added much more scripting information so that you can change the game more.

There are also UI changes to the server selection list. If you need any help with setting up a server, just reach out in the community and I will personally help you out.