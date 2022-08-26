One More Thing

Settings menu changes, lighting and post processing tweaks. To make sure to not exclude players with low-spec graphics cards, or who play on laptops, I've added the ability to disable the new dynamic global illumination any time in game, as well as many post process effects, with the G key (This may be darker in some situations so be sure to carry the flashlight). Additionally, you can now change the screen percentage to reduce resolution for better performance.

There's a few tweaks to light sources around the motel (free roam level) and post processing across all levels.

This is likely the last of the work I'll do on Where's Oswald as I prep for release of my next game in the coming months (store page coming soon).