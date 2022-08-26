Updated to ver1.17.

ver1.17

・A new dungeon themed on weapons has been added. The entrance is located in the building on the left side of the cleared town.

・The rate of mimic appearance was still high, so we lowered it. Sorry ......!

・Challenge mode has been added in addition to Enjoy mode.

In challenge mode, the cumulative bonus for bringing back items and benefits from clearing other dungeons will not be shown.

Please use this mode if you are a challenger who wants to play in a harsh environment.

Settings can be separated for each saved data, so if you have already played

Please select the saved data and change the settings from the configurations while starting the game.

・Improved the "Lister's" motion when he is hit.

・The defenses of enemies with high defenses will be lowered with each attack.

・The increase in experience required for lvl up has been slowed down. It is now easier to increase the lvl when defeating enemies.

・The increase in the HP parameter at high lvl.

・The experience value acquired when strengthening the happiness potion was different from the expected value.

Below is a description of the new dungeon.

If you don't want to know anything about the new dungeon, please don't read it and start your adventure!

The new dungeon "Wardancer's Trial" is a weapon attack themed dungeon.

In this dungeon, dashes become invincible and the interval between dashes is shortened.

Cards with boosts that can super-enhance weapons will appear.

This card will boost an adjacent weapon.

The boosted weapon is very powerful, but it will break after a certain number of attacks.

However, when the weapon is broken, it turns into a potion of some kind, so try to fight while breaking the weapon as much as you can.

The dungeon is not very flashy, but we hope that those who like action will like it.