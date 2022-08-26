v0.12.0 B1

Hi everyone!
The month is coming to an end and we thought it would be time to update you all on where the journey is going. The following roadmap shows which core 'features' are still missing for version 1 of The Perfect Tower II. This doesn't include any content (modules, artifacts, achievements, challenges, ...) or quality of life features. A checkmark on a building/section means that all major tasks for that buildings have been completed (from a technical viewpoint) but it does not mean that the building or the section will not receive any updates anymore.
Once everything on this list is done we will have implemented all core features of the game. The only thing left to do afterwards is to add the remaining content and polish what is there and make sure that the entire experience from the beginning to the end is as best as it can possibly be.
Let us know what you're looking forward to the most!
Changelog
New Stuff
- added tutorial to Power Plant
- added tutorial to Museum
- added notifications for unlocking artifacts
- added notifications for unlocking modules
- added confirm dialog when clearing all town assets
- added confirm dialog to canceling Shipyard orders
- added more tooltips for gem experiment
- added new categories for town assets
- added tech upgrades to solar panel in Power Plant
- added tech upgrades to wind turbine in Power Plant
- added buy max. via right-click to Shipyard upgrades
- added buy max. via right-click to Trading Post upgrades
- added buy max. via right-click to Town Perks
- added auto-restart timer to Tower Testing result screen
- added current and max. level to upgrades in Trading Post
- added crate preview to quick trade offer tooltips in Trading Post
- added artifact [spoiler]'Carrot'[/spoiler]
- added artifact [spoiler]'Energy Sphere'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Super Bounce'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Energy Sphere'[/spoiler]
Changes
- updated artifact descriptions
- dyson nodes boost energy production of surrounding components by 40%
- replaced Workshop navigation with new components
- toggleable modules show up as 'toggleable' instead of 'active' inside the Workshop
- adjusted a few UI components in the Workshop
- changed color of various dialogs
- confirmation dialog can now be canceled via ESC
- disabling era abilities for enemies does not increase cost for other upgrades anymore if the base price of the disabled element is 0
- [PC] improved perfect.log
- [PC] turned off unity logging
Fixes
- fixed esc closing building if there is an open dialog
- fixed a bug when highlighting town assets
- fixed pressing esc while hovering over town perks still showing the hover effect next time the town perks window is opened
- fixed crafter not displaying any scannable items if the game hasn't been loaded at least once
- fixed statistic rewards not being claimable (only via claim all)
- fixed missing tooltips of statistic rewards
- fixed quick trading selecting the next trading offer
- fixed W.I.N.C.E. being unlockable multiple times during the same session
- fixed pressing ESC on the global boost screen closing the window behind it
- fixed result screen being offset on some regions
- fixed Museum worker task buying lowest instead of highest tier Power Stones
