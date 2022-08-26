v0.12.0 B1

Hi everyone!

The month is coming to an end and we thought it would be time to update you all on where the journey is going. The following roadmap shows which core 'features' are still missing for version 1 of The Perfect Tower II. This doesn't include any content (modules, artifacts, achievements, challenges, ...) or quality of life features. A checkmark on a building/section means that all major tasks for that buildings have been completed (from a technical viewpoint) but it does not mean that the building or the section will not receive any updates anymore.

Once everything on this list is done we will have implemented all core features of the game. The only thing left to do afterwards is to add the remaining content and polish what is there and make sure that the entire experience from the beginning to the end is as best as it can possibly be.

Let us know what you're looking forward to the most!

Changelog

New Stuff

added tutorial to Power Plant

added tutorial to Museum

added notifications for unlocking artifacts

added notifications for unlocking modules

added confirm dialog when clearing all town assets

added confirm dialog to canceling Shipyard orders

added more tooltips for gem experiment

added new categories for town assets

added tech upgrades to solar panel in Power Plant

added tech upgrades to wind turbine in Power Plant

added buy max. via right-click to Shipyard upgrades

added buy max. via right-click to Trading Post upgrades

added buy max. via right-click to Town Perks

added auto-restart timer to Tower Testing result screen

added current and max. level to upgrades in Trading Post

added crate preview to quick trade offer tooltips in Trading Post

added artifact [spoiler]'Carrot'[/spoiler]

added artifact [spoiler]'Energy Sphere'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Super Bounce'[/spoiler]

added module [spoiler]'Energy Sphere'[/spoiler]

Changes

updated artifact descriptions

dyson nodes boost energy production of surrounding components by 40%

replaced Workshop navigation with new components

toggleable modules show up as 'toggleable' instead of 'active' inside the Workshop

adjusted a few UI components in the Workshop

changed color of various dialogs

confirmation dialog can now be canceled via ESC

disabling era abilities for enemies does not increase cost for other upgrades anymore if the base price of the disabled element is 0

[PC] improved perfect.log

[PC] turned off unity logging

Fixes

fixed esc closing building if there is an open dialog

fixed a bug when highlighting town assets

fixed pressing esc while hovering over town perks still showing the hover effect next time the town perks window is opened

fixed crafter not displaying any scannable items if the game hasn't been loaded at least once

fixed statistic rewards not being claimable (only via claim all)

fixed missing tooltips of statistic rewards

fixed quick trading selecting the next trading offer

fixed W.I.N.C.E. being unlockable multiple times during the same session

fixed pressing ESC on the global boost screen closing the window behind it

fixed result screen being offset on some regions

fixed Museum worker task buying lowest instead of highest tier Power Stones

