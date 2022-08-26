 Skip to content

Tower of Spirit update for 26 August 2022

Early Access Version 0.3e

Early Access Version 0.3e

Share · View all patches · Build 9392545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Characters

  • Rework of Biggy's Catalysis capacity. New effect: Remove all negative effects from your group and give a Poison Shield to each. When the character receives damage, the attacker is poisoned. The poison shield is then destroyed.

Enemies

  • Changes The Swarm's health from 240 to 300.
  • Changes The Swarm's healing triggered when it eats a bee from 10 to 15.

Misc

  • Changes Mysterious Master's reward to a random instead of a fixed emblem when you choose the second option in his dialogue.
  • Increases the size of the VFX for several characters' capacities.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a rare issue causing a turn order crash during a battle when Kora kills an enemy with her basic attack.
  • Fixed an issue in the Scarlet Forest where player characters would run endlessly.
  • Fixed an issue with turn order not being refresh if an enemy dies from poison at his turn.
  • Fixed an issue with status effects displayed below characters and enemies not being correctly aligned.

====================================================================================

