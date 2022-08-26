Early Access Version 0.3e

Please make sure to update your game on Steam!
Characters
- Rework of Biggy's Catalysis capacity. New effect: Remove all negative effects from your group and give a Poison Shield to each. When the character receives damage, the attacker is poisoned. The poison shield is then destroyed.
Enemies
- Changes The Swarm's health from 240 to 300.
- Changes The Swarm's healing triggered when it eats a bee from 10 to 15.
Misc
- Changes Mysterious Master's reward to a random instead of a fixed emblem when you choose the second option in his dialogue.
- Increases the size of the VFX for several characters' capacities.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare issue causing a turn order crash during a battle when Kora kills an enemy with her basic attack.
- Fixed an issue in the Scarlet Forest where player characters would run endlessly.
- Fixed an issue with turn order not being refresh if an enemy dies from poison at his turn.
- Fixed an issue with status effects displayed below characters and enemies not being correctly aligned.
