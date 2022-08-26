Patch 1.06 - Private Room System :D

This patch comes with some slight map changes and a new system for starting private matches.
I noticed people were having trouble trying to play only with friends, so I created a new system for private lobbies. Just make a private room, give your friends the room name, and viola!
Next on the list:
- Keybinds
- A truckload of cosmetics
- 2 really cool community maps
Coming eventually when I have enough time
to just sit down and set it up:
- Gamemodes
- Map specific music and more SFX
- Improvements to the map editor
I just started school, and day one the ventilation is out. Gonna be a fun year :')
Mr. Patchnotes fits in pretty well, dontcha' think? He's a very good boy.
Changed files in this update