 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Catto Pew Pew! update for 26 August 2022

Patch 1.06 - Private Room System :D

Share · View all patches · Build 9392465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch comes with some slight map changes and a new system for starting private matches.

I noticed people were having trouble trying to play only with friends, so I created a new system for private lobbies. Just make a private room, give your friends the room name, and viola!

Next on the list:

  • Keybinds
  • A truckload of cosmetics
  • 2 really cool community maps

Coming eventually when I have enough time
to just sit down and set it up:

  • Gamemodes
  • Map specific music and more SFX
  • Improvements to the map editor

I just started school, and day one the ventilation is out. Gonna be a fun year :')

Mr. Patchnotes fits in pretty well, dontcha' think? He's a very good boy.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2065332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link