Patch 1.06 - Private Room System :D

This patch comes with some slight map changes and a new system for starting private matches.

I noticed people were having trouble trying to play only with friends, so I created a new system for private lobbies. Just make a private room, give your friends the room name, and viola!

Next on the list:

Keybinds

A truckload of cosmetics

2 really cool community maps

Coming eventually when I have enough time

to just sit down and set it up:

Gamemodes

Map specific music and more SFX

Improvements to the map editor

I just started school, and day one the ventilation is out. Gonna be a fun year :')

Mr. Patchnotes fits in pretty well, dontcha' think? He's a very good boy.