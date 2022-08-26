- Serious tweaking and improvents to movement animations
- Backwards walking and running animations
- Stop to attack animation
- Fixed glitch with fog (known square glitch, like we see in Ark Survival, fog looks smooth now)
Eo update for 26 August 2022
Hotfix - The Beach 7.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update