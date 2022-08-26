 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eo update for 26 August 2022

Hotfix - The Beach 7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9392443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Serious tweaking and improvents to movement animations
  • Backwards walking and running animations
  • Stop to attack animation
  • Fixed glitch with fog (known square glitch, like we see in Ark Survival, fog looks smooth now)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2075341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link