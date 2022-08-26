New Level, Monster and more...

Setting change: The game is no longer set in medieval Germany, but in the fantasy world of Dragon Eye. The fantasy elements with monsters and dragons make that more believable, plus it allows me to tie it all in with the greater history and background there.

New level: Kroburg story mode, long level with not much dialog, for those who want to really play through a village. It starts in late spring and goes into winter.

New monster: Orcs - see setting change

Fixed: Music change at day/night - this was in the game from the beginning, and apparently broke somewhere a very long time ago, and I never noticed.

Fixed: Graveyard should no longer fill up more and more with every save/load

Changes to the controls should now be saved and loaded correctly

The setting for the game is now the world of Dragon Eye - read more about my fantasy world at https://lemuria.org/dragoneye/ or click one of the new links in-game to jump straight to the villages (whose wiki entries are a work in progress)