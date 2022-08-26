 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 26 August 2022

[HOTFIX] 2022.08.26 Hotfix Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

**There was an urgent fix, so we proceeded with the hotfix update.

You can update the patch as soon as you shut down and restart the steam.**

Today's hotfix history.

# What has been modified in this hotfix

  • The problem of not being able to ring the bell even with a hammer in front of Castle of Dayne is fixed.

  • Fixed an issue that the user's location information on the map was not synchronized correctly.

  • Fixed an issue that the reset distance to the goblins near the Entrance of the Mine was too short.

Changed files in this update

