[HOTFIX] 2022.08.26 Hotfix Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
**There was an urgent fix, so we proceeded with the hotfix update.
You can update the patch as soon as you shut down and restart the steam.**
Today's hotfix history.
# What has been modified in this hotfix
The problem of not being able to ring the bell even with a hammer in front of Castle of Dayne is fixed.
Fixed an issue that the user's location information on the map was not synchronized correctly.
Fixed an issue that the reset distance to the goblins near the Entrance of the Mine was too short.
Changed files in this update