Patch V1.1.15712 live

NEW:
- No upload of log files if scripts were modified
- Player/vehicle control still possible when mobile phone is active
- Interval between FF missions increased
BUGFIX:
- Crash when creating an AI plan without a valid goal
- Crash within RestoreStateItem (Dustpan etc)
- Crash when saving mission reports (disk full?)
- Crash on site visit
- AI gets stuck in front of the GH door
- flickering goal when cleaning up
- Crash when using an item
- Crash when sending NPC to a tagged object
- Tires correctly positioned on the TLF3000
- Error message when a course was repeated
- Incorrect instruction from the teacher during theory
