Notruf 112 - Die Feuerwehr Simulation 2 update for 26 August 2022

Patch V1.1.15712 live

Patch V1.1.15712 live · Last edited 26 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW:

  • No upload of log files if scripts were modified
  • Player/vehicle control still possible when mobile phone is active
  • Interval between FF missions increased

BUGFIX:

  • Crash when creating an AI plan without a valid goal
  • Crash within RestoreStateItem (Dustpan etc)
  • Crash when saving mission reports (disk full?)
  • Crash on site visit
  • AI gets stuck in front of the GH door
  • flickering goal when cleaning up
  • Crash when using an item
  • Crash when sending NPC to a tagged object
  • Tires correctly positioned on the TLF3000
  • Error message when a course was repeated
  • Incorrect instruction from the teacher during theory

