Neutrino Playtest update for 26 August 2022

Version 2022.08.26

Build 9392020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New version introducing a general improvement on the in-game visual, and simplifying how "New Game" button works.

  • NEW: Improved in-game visual
  • FIX: Removed button "Restart Level"
  • FIX: Button "New Game" now starts from latest played level

